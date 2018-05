Nakšņošana gaisā: kā Latvijā trenējas alpīnisti

And how was your night? For us with @kristine.liepina - night in the "hotel" high above ground... :) #night #high #highlife #climbing #climbers #climbinglife #climbinglove #climbingnight #climbingtower #morning #earlybirds #earlymorning #TheNorthFace #NeverStopExploring #klinšukāpšana #alpīnisms #Latvija #KalnuGrupa

A post shared by Kristaps Liepins (@kristapsvx) on May 28, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT