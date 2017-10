Vīndari izmisumā: Kalifornijas ugunsgrēki posta Napas un Sonomas ieleju vīna dārzus

A photo I got this late afternoon during a ride down from the #sonomafire #atlasfire #napafire #tubbsfire #sulphurfire #santarosafire. Unfortunately I know many people including family that had lost their property and homes, but those can be replaced, and I'm glad everyone is safe and sound.

A post shared by Ryan Guerra (@rescue_adv) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT