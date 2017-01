Klasiskas melnas bikses – piemērotākie varianti katram auguma tipam

We teamed our black pleated trousers with a tee and our chain tanned bag for a casual look. Dress up or dress down. Trousers £26 Bag £24 #kmq #blacktrousers #tanbag #bag #clutch #overtheshoulder #dressup #dresssown

A photo posted by Kiss Me Quick 💋 (@kissmequick_clothing) on Oct 8, 2016 at 6:40am PDT