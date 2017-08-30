Perfektu figūru nav – blogere pierāda, cik mānīgas var būt sociālo tīklu fotogrāfijas

Perfektu figūru nav – to mums sociālajos tīklos vairākkārt centušies pierādīt vairāki aktīvisti. Taču savu artavu šajā cīņa ieguldījusi arī modele un dzīvesstila blogere Česija Kinga no Londonas, kura atgādina, cik daudz no publicētajām fotogrāfijām ir maldīgas.
Česija, kura angliski runājošajai auditorijai zināma ar saviem fitnesa padomiem un seksīgo bilžu publicēšanu, uzņēmusies iniciatīvu kolāžu veidošanā, atrādot savu figūru patiesā gaisotnē. 24 gadus vecā taisnības cīnītāja parāda, cik lielu lomu spēlē gaismas, poza, pat ātra fotogrāfiju apstrāde dažādās programmās un citi triki, ar kuru palīdzību cilvēks var izskatīties nevainojami.
Arī pati Česija, kā raksta "Goodhousekeeping" savulaik cīnījusies ar kompleksiem un zemu pašvērtējumu, tāpēc viņa nevar samierināties, neatgādinot sievietēm, ka nav vērts ticēt visam, ko nākas redzēt sociālajos tīklos – pat vislielākajām sociālo tīklu zvaigznēm.
Sieviete uzskata, ka šādu fotogrāfiju publicēšana ir atzīstama un par labu vērtējama, jo atgādina, ka ikvienai no mums jājūtas normāli, apzinoties to, ka perfektu cilvēku nav.
💃🏼|🙅🏼 Left photo: Favourited out of the 8 taken & posted. Right photo: Immediately deleted & forgotten about. Both photos unedited & seconds between them. I do so many of these but this one is my scariest & most exposing so far. I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to 'delete all' but saw the right photo & recovered it. I felt this sense of guilt that I'd deleted it & posted the left one. A year ago I would've been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right & deleted it forever like it never happened but it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a 'perfection trap'. I'm clearly super happy in the right one after @brontekingg had cracked a hilarious joke, I don't hate it but the lighting isn't 'flattering' nor is the way I'm holding my body or the angle of it but it's ME. Both of the photos are me 🙋🏼 I am proud of how I feel about my body looking at these photos. I feel like I look healthy in both & look after myself but also live without controlling myself like I have done in the past. So your Monday Motivation all the way from Singapore: People post the best photo out of a bunch taken... I know it's said a lot these days but it helps me a huge amount too. If you see a photo of yourself in 'bad' lighting or an 'unflattering angle' just remind yourself how beautiful you are & that you're ALLOWED to look like that. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who FEEL insanely good 24/7 💛
"I want to look good for summer" "I want my bikini body back" SURE... but whyyyyy don't you want to look good for winter too? For Father Christmas? 🎅🏼❄️ How about FEELING good for life? FEELING like a superwoman the whole year round? Yes '8 week transformations' are amazing to get you going & if you're learning from them AMAZING... but if you just stop there after the 8 weeks, your body isn't going to stay like that forever AND you may have changed your body but not your mindset. I can change my body in 2 seconds, from the left photo to the right & in both, I feel good. I know I train consistently, I know I fuel myself well, I know it's okay to let my belly out when I'm sitting down next to the pool. SO... long term/life plan: • Educate yourself, that doesn't mean doing a personal training course, that means learning about yourself, how to train & how to eat. • Do your own research, your own body is your best friend, explore it • Find a class you love & look forward to, find a PT that works you hard but looks after you, find a friend that gives you that little boost of motivation when you need it... find things that work for YOU! So tonight, do one thing for me & let your belly release, embrace it, give it a little jiggle 💛
High waisted 👙: Gives the illusion of a smaller waist ✔️ Increases body confidence ✔️ Good for those 'bloated' days ✔️ Low waisted 👙: Reveals the 'life handles' ✔️ Nowhere to hide ✔️ For those days you feel like a superwoman ✔️ I only ever used to wear high waisted bikinis, I felt so self conscious in anything low waisted... But now I wear both depending on how I feel (maybe not a rolled down high waisted like the right photo as it squeezes everything up!) Find styles that suit YOU & your body, the first step to body confidence on holiday is feeling comfortable in your bikini. So as I've said before, try on loads & loads of different styles in your living room, dance around in them & see which one you feel most like Wonder Woman in because you DESERVE to feel amazing 💃🏼
You know what I LOVE about people sharing these photos on Instagram, they make ME feel normal & even more okay with not being perfect 🙋🏼 I know social media has bad press with links to depression in young people BUT if you're following the right people, it can also remind you that you're not alone. The people that actually take their responsibility seriously & help educate you are the ones that should be taking over your newsfeed 💛 Some comparison photos are done very badly, with hope they come across 'real' but hopefully you're starting to filter out your Instagram just to make it purely positive. Like everything in life, you can choose whether social media makes you feel good or bad. There are so many wonderful people trying to share their stories & support you through social media, I've shared some of my faaavs on my story 👀 Andddd whilst I'm talking about stories, I absolutely love being able to show you ME, from smiley jumpy chess to sweaty mess to the times I need YOUR support... They're like my own mini vlogs 🎥 Workouts are always better when your @nikewomen @jdwomen shortshorts match your @womensbest BCAAs & shaker 🦄 #womensbest
We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I'll let you into a little secret... @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer... but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs... but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other... but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie - @une_piece @seen_group 🍉
I want you to do something for me this evening. Try the 'instagram booty pose' in the closest mirror to you... Put your hand up if you have 'life handles' like me in the right 🙋🏼 I've preached before & I'm not going to stop anytime soon... these bits are the parts of your life that you love. The nights out with your friends, the family pack of popcorn you didn't share, the seconds/thirds/fourths of Sunday roast with your family... the FUN in your life, the memories 💛 Yes I can show you ma 🍑 & cover up the squishy bits but I also want you to know that you're not alone & it is OKAY to look like the right 💃🏼 I'd much prefer to look back on my life when I'm old & wrinkly knowing I had allll the fun compared to having the most boring stories 'but at least I didn't have rolls when I bent back for that booty pose'!
"I wish I had smaller legs" "I wish I had bigger boobs" "I wish a flatter tummy" Put your hand up if you've thought at least one of the above? 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼(3 times because I've said them all). Well guess what, you CAN have all 3, without any hard work, any sense of achievement, all in the space of a few seconds & an editing app 🙄 I've pumped up my melons & peach, slimmed down my legs & pulled in my tummy to show you how easy it is to do. YOU DON'T NEED big boobies or a huge bottom or a sucked in tummy to be amazing, it's all about you as a person. It's what's going on in that head of yours & the energy that oozes out of you that matters. No matter how 'confident' I feel in my body, there's always a teeny tiny voice in my head that comes through. If I looked at the photo on the left a year ago I would've seen chunky thighs & would've wished to look like the photo on the right BUT now I see strong, powerful thighs that can deadlift 90kg+. The body shape on the right is definitely achievable with hard work for some people but for others, like me, it's unachievable. We just gatta accept that one of our legs is bigger than some people's legs put together! A really important thing for me is that when people see me in real life, they see exactly what they say on here. If I edited my photos like the right, people would see me face to face & be like HELLLLL SHE DOUBLED IN SIZE (& got a boobiejob) So before you go 'wishing' you were that girl on instagram looking like the right photo, think about a few things... 1. She's probably worked very hard for that hot bod. 2. Everybody is a different shape, some people, no matter how many times they workout a week & eat well won't be able to get those proportions! 3. The photo could've been played with a little. Smoothed, edited, 'touched up'... Disclaimer: My whole body is made out of popcorn & my thighs are clearly the hungriest part of me 🍿👀
No matter what shape, size, height you are... never ever apologise for wearing a bikini 👙 The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you're not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes 'I'm slaying this bikini' Hunched over, slouchy = 'sorry I'm wearing this, I shouldn't be' YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I've filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI 💛 I want you to try something for me now. Whether you're standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You've grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it's something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It's not just about 'losing a few pounds' or 'dropping a dress size'. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you're favourite dress 💃🏼
Ever sat on the floor like the right photo, looked down at your belly & thought 'yuk'? 🙋🏼 I have... a million times. But over the past year, with the help of Instagram & 'the real talk' I've learnt it's actually completely & utterly normal. As the gorge goddess @imrececen stated, very very wisely... you are beautiful no matter what 💃🏼 We all get sucked into the trap of wanting to 'look good' but do we ever stop & think... will it actually make me a better person? Will my friends love me more if I've got a six pack? Will I get promoted at work if I've got a thigh gap? There's a difference between looking good & feeling good. Working out should make you feel like a better person, it should make you feel like a superhero, it should make you appreciate your body more & therefore make you want to take care of yourself. I train super hard because I absolutely love it, I lift weights because it makes me feel strong & I take the time to look after myself... but I still have a tum when I sit down. That tum ain't going nowhere, no matter how hard I work, sweat & train. You can choose how you feel, you have the power to think positively so let's say goodbye to all of those negative words you call yourself & hello to feeling proud of your body 💛
LET'S TALK. Ever bent your back in half to try that 'booty' pose you see all the fitnessgrammmmers doing?! Ever done it & realised your 🍑 looks absolutely nothing like the perfect smooth peach you see in their photo? The left photo is in a very 'flattering' darker light, the right is what my beeeeehind ACTUALLY looks like... bumps, lumps & the real stuff. Neither photos have a filter or have been edited at all, they're both in the same room just different areas in my living room! Instagram is FLOODED with the left photos when actually we should be drowning in 'the real life booty' pictures. It is something I'm so so passionate about & it frustrates me daily how some people with such a huge responsibility, use Instagram to 'show off' their lives, their 'perfect' bodies & create this unachievable life. Instagram is a platform to find inspiration & motivation but it is also the modern way of talking about issues, real life sh🍿t & to build a community of people that know they are not alone in any aspect of life. I used to be so scared of wearing shorts & felt so so uncomfortable BUT I workout 5-6 times a week, I eat very well & I will ALWAYS have the bits you can see on the right photo, my 'second bottom', the darker bit underneath my cheeeeeky weekys 🍑. Both are 'real' they're just showing different parts of 'reality' but which one is 'goals'... the right one SHOULD be 👀
Transformations take months of hard work & dedication, lighting changes take 10 seconds & can completely change the look of your body... 🍉🍉 Please please don't look at every 'bikini transformation' on Instagram & think 'why hasn't my body changed that dramatically after working out & eating so well the past few months?' It could look like a huge change & a lot of people who do post transformations HAVE worked super hard BUT you have to remember that lighting, posing & a few other factors can really have an impact on how the body looks. It's like bronzer & highlighter on your face, tan on your body... lighting can also act as the same form of flattery 💡 even my @womensbest shaker (that I take everywhere with me) looks better in the left photo! The left photo is natural lighting with the curtains open which highlights any sort of definition I have. The right photo is with the curtains closed & just an artificial light that blurs & fills out any 'ab cracks'. Do NOT give up if you don't look like the girl that has 12 abs in every photo on their profile... just go test it for yourself & look at how lighting makes your body look completely different. You've got this, keeeeep on going you incredible bunch 💛 For anyone that even thinks 'this was taken at a different time bla bla bla' take a look at my story please 👀 #womensbest
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... @gracefituk & I are expecting 👶🏼🍼💛 Joking, I'm just super duper bloated AGAIN. These photos are literally a second apart & what I really wanted to share with those that do suffer from bloating is YOU ARE NOT ALONE. It's so sore & uncomfortable & sometimes leaves me unable to actually walk because I'm bent over in agony. But people see the right way more than they see the left. I could've just posted the right photo with the life saving @NikeWomen @JDwomen leggings that suck EVERYTHANKK IN but no, I was reaaaallly struggling & wanted to show you what I was reaaallly feeling. My top tips for bloating, because boy has it happened enough to talk from experience 🤰🏼 • If you can, get into child's pose, or cat/cow. Let that tummy hang out. • Drink peppermint tea, but don't down it all in one. Just little sips ☕️ • Wear loose clothes, having tight high waisted is the worst & makes you feel even more self conscious about it • Avoid alcohol or any thing too heavily spiced/flavoured. Just stick to simple, easily digestible foods • Remember it will go down, it's horrible at the time & can change your mood but after a good nights sleep & all the above. You'll be feeling back to normal 🌈 Sending all my love to my fellow 'bloaters'... we're just prepping our minds for when we are actually preggerssss... it's a trial membership every time it happens! 💁🏼