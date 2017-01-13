27-летняя американка Лиззи Веласкес, которая страдает редкой болезнью, не позволяющей набирать вес, раскритиковала авторов интернет-мема, чьи создатели использовали ее портрет. Она отметила, что любые злые шутки со снимками случайных людей непозволительны.

I've seen a ton of memes like this all over @facebook recently. I'm writing this post not as someone who is a victim but as someone who is using their voice. Yes, it's very late at night as I type this but I do so as a reminder that the innocent people that are being put in these memes are probably up just as late scrolling through Facebook and feeling something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. No matter what we look like or what size we are, at the end of the day we are all human. I ask that you keep that in mind the next time you see a viral meme of a random stranger. At the time you might find it hilarious but the human in the photo is probably feeling the exact opposite. Spread love not hurtful words via a screen. Xoxo Lizzie

На фото написано: "Майкл сказал, что мы встретимся за этим деревом, чтобы повеселиться. Он опаздывает: может кто-нибудь отметить его под фото и сказать, что я все еще жду?"
"Я пишу этот пост не как жертва, а как человек, имеющий голос. <…> Не важно, как мы выглядим или какой размер носим — в конце концов, все мы люди. Прошу, помните об этом, когда в следующий раз увидите мем с фотографией случайного человека. Может, вам он покажется отличным, но человек на фото, вероятно, испытает совершенно противоположные чувства", — высказалась Лиззи у себя в Instagram.

Лиззи — общественный деятель и спикер, которая страдает от очень редкой болезни, синдрома Видемана-Раутенштрауха. Этот недуг не позволяет телу набирать вес. При рождении Веласкес весила всего 0,9 килограмма. Сейчас ее вес при росте 157 сантиметров составляет 29 килограммов.


Несколько лет назад Лиззи увидела на YouTube ролик, в котором ее назвали "самой некрасивой женщиной мира". Окончив Техасский университет, Веласкес написала три книги по психологии и стала мотивационным спикером. Девушка, не лишенная чувства юмора и самоиронии, регулярно принимает участие в конференциях, где учит борьбе со стереотипами. О Лиззи также снят документальный фильм "Храброе сердце: история Лиззи Веласкес".