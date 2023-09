Good morning sunshines 🌞🌻😁

Enjoy your ☕ and let's Go 🤩🤙

Kursk, Russia ❗

Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨🤌

It was very loud 🔊😁 and Kursk spontanously celebrated the City Day until the morning with UAV's. According to russian media, in the Central District of Kursk, due to an attack by… pic.twitter.com/AomTFMyP2m