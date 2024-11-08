Even if you look deep into Russia within the firing range of one ATACMS missile, i.e. up to 300 kilometers from the border, the western part of the eastern neighbor is full of military objects like an autumn forest with mushrooms.



OSINT enthusiasts have mapped well over a hundred objects there: from isolated, miserable radar positions in the wasteland to town-sized military campuses where Iskander ballistic missiles are stored in climate-controlled hangars. This network is a legacy of the Cold War that Putin keeps alive.



Let's start with the good news. Satellite photos reveal that many Russian military bases close to Estonia are half empty compared to a few years ago.



By comparing the satellite images of several bases over time, Ekspress finds that the majority of the equipment that was kept under the open sky has disappeared.



Where previously there were hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers, command post machines and Kamaz standing in a tight row, this year you can see bare ground. We cannot say with absolute certainty that all of them have been taken to Ukraine. Some may be in garages, some in other military units. It is telling that there are often considerably fewer private vehicles of military personnel employed in military units in military unit parking lots.