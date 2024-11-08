Satelliidipildid paljastavad: Putin toodab Eesti lähedal Ukrainasse kahuriliha, hoogne ehitus käib Kaliningradis
Venelastel on Balti riikide ja Poola piiride taga hulk sõjaväebaase, mida sõda Ukrainas on küll tühjendanud, kuid värsked satelliidipildid näitavad mitmetes baasides taristu kiiret arendamist. Putini sõjaväereform paisutab just meie piiri taga olevad üksused mitmekordseks.
Venemaa kulutas tänavu sõjale seitse Eesti riigieelarvet ehk 115 miljardit eurot. Lähitulevikus suureneb summa veelgi. Venemaa diktaator Vladimir Putin tõotab paisutada agressorväe pooleteise miljoni sõdurini ja luua Eesti piiride ligidusse uue armee: vähemalt paberil kasvavad mitmed senised üksused topeltvõimsaks. Sealse riigitelevisiooni sõjapropagandistid ründavad regulaarselt Eestit, Lätit ja Leedut ning tõotavad siin verevalamisega taastada Vene võimu.
Kui palju on agressorriigil Eesti piiride taga tegelikult sõjalist võimekust? Kuidas läheks see käiku, kui Vene väed Ukrainast vabanevad?
Eesti Ekspress otsis üles kõik Venemaa sõjaväebaasid, mis jooksevad arktilisest Murmanskist lõunasuunas, mööda Eesti ja Läti piire kuni Kaliningradini välja.
Seejärel lisasime kaardile Venemaa vasallriigi Valgevene sõjaväebaasid. Valisime välja 24 olulisemat asupaika ning tellisime neist värsked satelliidifotod, et võrrelda neid ülesvõtetega enne täiemahulist sissetungi Ukrainasse.
Liigu alloleval kaardil kursoriga / vajuta sõrmega baaside nimedele, et näha nende kohta lisainfot.
The research agency OSINT For Ukraine helped analyze the satellite images. Then we asked the former and current top military personnel of Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and NATO to evaluate and comment on what was left in the sieve.
The finished result is the most detailed analysis that has come to the public so far, what is Russia's military threat to Estonia now and how we can counter it if necessary.
How did this story come about?
The article was created in cooperation between Eesti Ekspress, the Lithuanian National Broadcasting Company (LRT) and investigative journalism centers Frontstory.pl (Poland) and VSquare.org (Central Europe). Analysis center OSINT For Ukraine helped us in analyzing satellite photos.
OSINT (short for open source intelligence ) means collecting, processing and analyzing information using public sources.
Planet Labs (Planet.com), the world's largest provider of satellite photos, took fresh satellite photos of our selected destinations. The project was completed with the support of the Investigative Journalism For EU (IJ4EU) grant.
I - Ukrainian scars in the face of a Russian bear
Even if you look deep into Russia within the firing range of one ATACMS missile, i.e. up to 300 kilometers from the border, the western part of the eastern neighbor is full of military objects like an autumn forest with mushrooms.
OSINT enthusiasts have mapped well over a hundred objects there: from isolated, miserable radar positions in the wasteland to town-sized military campuses where Iskander ballistic missiles are stored in climate-controlled hangars. This network is a legacy of the Cold War that Putin keeps alive.
Let's start with the good news. Satellite photos reveal that many Russian military bases close to Estonia are half empty compared to a few years ago.
By comparing the satellite images of several bases over time, Ekspress finds that the majority of the equipment that was kept under the open sky has disappeared.
Where previously there were hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers, command post machines and Kamaz standing in a tight row, this year you can see bare ground. We cannot say with absolute certainty that all of them have been taken to Ukraine. Some may be in garages, some in other military units. It is telling that there are often considerably fewer private vehicles of military personnel employed in military units in military unit parking lots.
MISSING VEHICLES OF GUSSEV: At the base of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division in the city of Gussev, Kaliningrad Oblast, there are significantly fewer military vehicles in 2024 (right) than two years earlier, half a year after the start of the war in Ukraine (left). At that time, there were mainly Kamaz and Ural trucks around the garages, as well as BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles. It is not possible to say whether all of them have been taken under the roof, to Ukraine or elsewhere. According to reports from the International Institute of Military Studies, the division has been seen operating in Ukraine.
It is clearly visible, for example, at the Pskov military airport, 35 kilometers from the Saatse boot. The 76th Airborne Division and the 2nd Spetsnaz, or special forces brigade, are based there - the notorious rapid reaction units that the aggressor would use first in order to capture critical locations, and in the case of an attempt to capture Kiev, to capture or kill state leaders and other important persons.
Colonel Ants Kiviselg , commander of the Defense Intelligence Center , gives as an example that if Putin were to attack Estonia to pressure NATO, the task of the 76th and 2nd Spetsnaz would probably be to capture some key object or to capture, for example, a military base to show superiority. "At the same time, they can also try to attack, seize, sabotage communication and data centers in parallel, or attack VIPs, similar to the kill lists in Ukraine," he adds.
In the event of a full-scale occupation of Estonian territory, these units could presumably be used to occupy airfields or strategically important objects, so that Russian air defense could be deployed there.
