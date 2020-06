Motobraucējs Jonass treniņā lauzis trīs ribas un traumējis mugurkaulu

View this post on Instagram

Motocross sometimes puts you down... Unfortunately I got injured in a practice crash while training for the forthcoming MXGP season restart, resulting in three broken ribs and five broken spinous processes. Doctors have recommended an extended period of rehabilitation before returning to riding. Hope to be back on bike asap! Photo: Bavo Swijgers

A post shared by Pauls Jonass (@paulsjonass41) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:27am PDT