Sarkano sirsniņu epidēmija: sašutumu izraisa ceļojumu blogeres foto uz sliedēm

Guys this is Dodo 🐘 He is a young cutie who loves baths in mud pools and sweet bananas 🍌 🍌🍌🍌 and yes, of course I ended up full of mud too 😂 My hair was lovely afterwards. DO NOT RIDE ELEPHANTS! 🌿 We took part of a program called Elephants Freedom. The elephants there were rescued from misstreatment and hard labour. They were forced to work for many years without a break. This beautiful project is trying to educate Thai people as well as tourists. #worldnomads #discovertheworld #worldtravelbook #chiangmai #welivetotravel #travelbug #visualsofearth #citizenfemme #bestvacations #sheisnotlost #thailandtravel

A post shared by Patricia ★ Travel & Design (@oneoceanaway_) on Nov 11, 2018 at 5:02am PST