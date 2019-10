Video: Slavenajā Elenas Dedženeresas šovā redzama latviešu dizainera 3D vizualizācija

View this post on Instagram

So excited that I had so cool opportunity to work with @prfnd and I was a part of huge team that worked on Lil Nas X @lilnasx performance on Ellen @theellenshow show. My work is background with buildings, which was one of my everydays work, so huge THANKS to @beeple_crap for pushing me to start everydays challange, it really started to change my life. Thanks to @kitbash3d for making cool products and supporting designers! 🙂 #cinema4d @maxonc4d #maxon #3d #design #3dart #render #scifi #kitbash3d #cyberpunk #3danimation #paulbirman #concept

