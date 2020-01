Augstās modes paraugstunda: 'Givenchy' pārsteidz ar ekstravagantu līgavas tērpu

View this post on Instagram

closing givenchy @givenchyofficial haute couture. @clarewaightkeller you have left me completely speechless. words will never begin to express my gratitude & appreciation for this moment. thank you to the incredible atelier and everyone who worked so hard to make this so special 🤍 une lettre d’amour

