Britu TV skatītājus satrauc raidījuma vadītājas provokatīvais dekoltē

View this post on Instagram

BGT LIVE Semi-Final round 2 🎉 After a certain act last night (and getting through 2 pairs of pants) I could do with a bit of laughter tonight please 🙏 Hope you enjoy, 7.30pm on @ITV #BGT

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on May 28, 2019 at 11:24am PDT