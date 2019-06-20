Foto: Kā dzīvo planētas spēcīgākais vīrs – latvietis Mārtiņš

View this post on Instagram

I wanted The World to see my butt while holding this crow pose. What a great way to unwind before the storm! Currently heeeeavy af (🤫 don’t tell my nutritionist, @probodycoach ) These are my LAST Days before shipping out to Florida for Worlds Strongest Man, and I felt a desire to revisit some calisthenics while watching one of my best buddies, @the.transformashawn (photo credit) ... Been way too long, but glad my wrists can still handle this polar bear bod. 😎@sbdapparel @sbd.usa @dotfit @thetraininghall @oddhaugen #SBDUSA #SBDapparel #Strongman #Yoga #Calisthenics #NathanPayton

