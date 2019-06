Paulas Freimanes septiņi zelta padomi, kā ēst veselīgāk

View this post on Instagram

My 7 tips for you to start eating healthier: 🍃 Don’t take out some of your fave foods from your diet - just make a healthy alternative to it. (Like burger - make healthy home burger) 🍃Choose whole foods instead of processed. 🍃Don’t drink you calories (Say no to juices,sodas) 🍃Go nuts for nuts (eat more healthy fats) 🍃Use whole grain flour in baking recipes. (You can always make some healthy delicious dessert) 🍃Always drink your water first. (30min before every meal drink glass of water) 🍃Eat more protein and vegetables.

