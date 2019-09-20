Privāti foto: Kā skaistā Pīlēnu ģimene iedzīvojusies Austrijā
Foto: Privātais ahīvs

Bērnu modes blogere Santa Pīlēna un arhitekts Mārtiņš Pīlēns kopā ar bērniem šovasar pārcēlās uz dzīvi Austrijā, un to, kā ģimenei tur sokas ar iedzīvošanas, iespējams novērtēt sociālajos tīklos.

Gan Mārtiņš, gan Santa "Instagram" tīklā aktīvi dalās ar ainiņām, kurās iemūžināta viņu ģimenes ikdiena Austrijā.

Daudzo publicēto bilžu vidū ir gan ģimeniski, sirsnīgi kadri, gan lauku idille un bildes, kas ieskicē, kā dzīvesstils Austrijā atšķiras no Latvijā ierastās ikdienas.

Pīlēniem Austrijā ir arī pašiem savs dārzs, kurā nesen notikusi ražas novākšana – zemesriekstu lasīšana. Tāpat arī ģimene piedalījusies vīnogu novākšanā.

Pīlēni pašmāju presei šovasar norādīja, ka "pārcelšanās saistīta ar mūsu profesionālo darbību produktu dizaina un arhitektūras jomā".

Šampanieša bāra un veikala "Modernists" īpašniekiem uz Austriju līdzi devušies arī visi četri bērni – gan pāra kopīgās meitas Frīda un Ģertrūde, gan arī dēls Andrejs un meita Maija no Santas pirmās laulības ar mūziķi Māri Mihelsonu.

View this post on Instagram

WALNUT HARVEST time in our beautiful garden

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 19, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram

two of our favorite countries 🇱🇻vs🇦🇹 ⚽️ // kids night out 🙈

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 6, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT

#weekenders // the Austrian lifestyle🇦🇹

#weekenders // the Austrian lifestyle🇦🇹

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 14, 2019 at 2:51am PDT

team #backtoschool // 🇦🇹

team #backtoschool // 🇦🇹

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 2, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

famiglia

famiglia

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Aug 30, 2019 at 2:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram

our mornigs start at 6, then I do lunch boxes for the “half football team” (*as @charlesdufour aka @bullesdecomptoir noted) ... our son Andreys is always responsible for bread, so he goes to the local bakery to pick up some buns for breakfast. Maya’s school starts at 7:30, but she loves it as cool autumn mornings are her favorite. Little Frida enjoys her kindergarten, and takes it very seriously... on the way we always pass a corn field, and every time we discuss - is the corn ready or not and imagine how the field will look after the corn will be harvested. Meanwhile Gertrude sits in her stroller and enjoys the view, but most of all she loves returning back home and being the only kid in the house and getting full attention and silence! ♥️ // Frida is wearing dress and crown by @lindexofficialkids and cardigan by @paademode #kidsgazettekids

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 5, 2019 at 1:00am PDT

#lovers

#lovers

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

#sundays

#sundays

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

Deciding on the harvest date

Deciding on the harvest date

A post shared by Martins Pilens (@martinspilens) on Sep 15, 2019 at 5:54am PDT

gardening is my best gym #countryliving

gardening is my best gym #countryliving

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 12, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

kindergarten lady #kidsgazettekids

kindergarten lady #kidsgazettekids

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 12, 2019 at 11:58pm PDT

Ice cream sunset

Ice cream sunset

A post shared by Martins Pilens (@martinspilens) on Sep 14, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

harvest 🇦🇹 #grunerveltliner

harvest 🇦🇹 #grunerveltliner

A post shared by Santa Pilena (@kidsgazette) on Sep 15, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

Sisters in action

Sisters in action

A post shared by Martins Pilens (@martinspilens) on Sep 6, 2019 at 1:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Market day aka our new habit for Saturdays

A post shared by Martins Pilens (@martinspilens) on Aug 17, 2019 at 5:56am PDT

