Privāti foto: Kā skaistā Pīlēnu ģimene iedzīvojusies Austrijā

We have got a new hobby. Cycling through the vineyards and its surrounding villages during the harvest is magic. The aroma of freshly pressed grapes is dominant in every village. The whole wine making process is so transparent as the gates are open for grape trucks, which btw, do manage to paralyze traffic very well. #kamptal

