Privāti foto: Kā skaistā Pīlēnu ģimene iedzīvojusies Austrijā

Bērnu modes blogere Santa Pīlēna un arhitekts Mārtiņš Pīlēns kopā ar bērniem šovasar pārcēlās uz dzīvi Austrijā, un to, kā ģimenei tur sokas ar iedzīvošanas, iespējams novērtēt sociālajos tīklos.
Gan Mārtiņš, gan Santa "Instagram" tīklā aktīvi dalās ar ainiņām, kurās iemūžināta viņu ģimenes ikdiena Austrijā.
Daudzo publicēto bilžu vidū ir gan ģimeniski, sirsnīgi kadri, gan lauku idille un bildes, kas ieskicē, kā dzīvesstils Austrijā atšķiras no Latvijā ierastās ikdienas.
Pīlēniem Austrijā ir arī pašiem savs dārzs, kurā nesen notikusi ražas novākšana – zemesriekstu lasīšana. Tāpat arī ģimene piedalījusies vīnogu novākšanā.
Pīlēni pašmāju presei šovasar norādīja, ka "pārcelšanās saistīta ar mūsu profesionālo darbību produktu dizaina un arhitektūras jomā".
Šampanieša bāra un veikala "Modernists" īpašniekiem uz Austriju līdzi devušies arī visi četri bērni – gan pāra kopīgās meitas Frīda un Ģertrūde, gan arī dēls Andrejs un meita Maija no Santas pirmās laulības ar mūziķi Māri Mihelsonu.
View this post on Instagram
WALNUT HARVEST time in our beautiful garden
View this post on Instagram
two of our favorite countries 🇱🇻vs🇦🇹 ⚽️ // kids night out 🙈
View this post on Instagram
We have got a new hobby. Cycling through the vineyards and its surrounding villages during the harvest is magic. The aroma of freshly pressed grapes is dominant in every village. The whole wine making process is so transparent as the gates are open for grape trucks, which btw, do manage to paralyze traffic very well. #kamptal
View this post on Instagram
#weekenders // the Austrian lifestyle🇦🇹
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
our mornigs start at 6, then I do lunch boxes for the “half football team” (*as @charlesdufour aka @bullesdecomptoir noted) ... our son Andreys is always responsible for bread, so he goes to the local bakery to pick up some buns for breakfast. Maya’s school starts at 7:30, but she loves it as cool autumn mornings are her favorite. Little Frida enjoys her kindergarten, and takes it very seriously... on the way we always pass a corn field, and every time we discuss - is the corn ready or not and imagine how the field will look after the corn will be harvested. Meanwhile Gertrude sits in her stroller and enjoys the view, but most of all she loves returning back home and being the only kid in the house and getting full attention and silence! ♥️ // Frida is wearing dress and crown by @lindexofficialkids and cardigan by @paademode #kidsgazettekids
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
gardening is my best gym #countryliving
View this post on Instagram
kindergarten lady #kidsgazettekids
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Market day aka our new habit for Saturdays
TagsSanta Pīlēna (Santa Bindemane)
Iezīmējiet tekstu un nospiediet Ctrl + Enter!
Stingri aizliegts DELFI publicētos materiālus izmantot citos interneta portālos, masu informācijas līdzekļos vai jebkur citur, kā arī jebkādā veidā izplatīt, tulkot, kopēt, reproducēt vai kā citādi rīkoties ar DELFI publicētajiem materiāliem bez rakstiskas DELFI atļaujas saņemšanas, bet, ja atļauja ir saņemta, DELFI ir jānorāda kā publicētā materiāla avots.