Seriāla 'Draugi' zvaigzne publicē aizkustinošu bērnības foto

National Sibling Day was yesterday, and I just wanted to take a moment to celebrate and thank my big sister... She's been there for me through thick and thin, through so much laughter and, yes, tears (like when she "accidentally" slammed the bathroom door on my hand). I couldn't be more grateful to have such an amazing person in my life. Love you Ellie. And don't forget... I'll always be younger. Ha.

