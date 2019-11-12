Aleka Boldvina sieva šogad jau otro reizi zaudējusi nedzimušo bērniņu

Skumju ziņu saviem sekotājiem sociālajos tīklos pavēstījusi 61 gadu vecā amerikāņu aktiera un komiķa Aleka Boldvina sieva Hilarija Boldvina – viņa nupat zaudējusi vēl nedzimušo bērniņu. Šogad aprīlī viņa jau piedzīvoja spontāno abortu pirmajā grūtniecības trimestrī.
35 gadus vecā Hilarija, kurai ar vīru ir četri kopīgi bērni, traģisko vēsti pirmdien pavēstījusi sociālajā tīklā "Instagram". Kā norādījusi Boldvina sieva, viņa 20. grūtniecības nedēļā apmeklējusi sonogrāfiju, kurā atklājies, ka bērniņam apstājusies sirds.
"Bija ļoti skumji šodien uzzināt, ka mūsu bērniņš ir aizgājis ceturtajā mēnesī. Mēs arī vēlamies, lai jūs zināt, ka, lai gan šobrīd nejūtamies labi, mums viss būs kārtībā," savus sekotājus uzrunājusi Hilarija.
Boldvina publicējusi video, kurā iemūžināta viņas emocionālā saruna ar sešus gadus veco meitiņu Karmenu. Mamma asarām acīs savai atvasei klipā apsola, ka viņa darīšot visu iespējamo, lai kādu dienu pieteiktos vēl viens brālītis vai māsiņa.
"Mēs varam būt laimīgi, ka mums ir četri veseli bērni," video aprakstā norādījusi Boldvina.
Boldvinu pāris par Hilarijas šogad jau otro grūtniecību publiski paziņoja septembrī.
Savukārt aprīlī Hilarija pirmajā grūtniecības trimestrī piedzīvoja spontāno abortu. Arī par šo zaudējumu viņa vaļsirdīgi pastāstīja saviem sekotājiem sociālajos tīklos.
Hilarija ir Aleka Boldvina otrā sieva. Deviņdesmitajos gados viņš bija precējies ar aktrisi Kimu Beisingeri.
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask ❤️
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Happy Halloween... love the 🦄 family
