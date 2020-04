Aleks Boldvins 62 gadu vecumā sesto reizi kļūs par tēvu

View this post on Instagram

Sound up...I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel 🤍. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫

