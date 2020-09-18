Dziedātāja Ešlija Tisdeila gaida pirmo bērnu
Par mazuļa gaidībām paziņojusi amerikāņu dziedātāja un aktrise Ešlija Tisdeila.

35 gadus vecā "Vidusskolas mūzikla" zvaigzne ir bērna gaidībās, viņa ļāvusi noprast, internetā publiskojot attēlus, kurā redzama ar nelielu vēderiņu.

Gaidāmais bērns būs pirmais viņas un vīra Kristofera Frenča laulībā. Pāris apprecējāa 2014. gadā pēc divu gadu draudzības. Frenčs savu mīļoto sievieti bildināja "Empire State Building" pašā augšā.

Tisdeilas vīrs ir mūziķis un komponists, abi dzīvo Losandželosā.

Ešlija Tisdeila ieguva lielu popularitāti, piedaloties "Vidusskolas mūzikla" filmās, kur viņa attēloja bagātnieci Šarpeju. Solokarjeru uzsākusi 2006. gadā.

