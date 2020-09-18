Dziedātāja Ešlija Tisdeila gaida pirmo bērnu

Par mazuļa gaidībām paziņojusi amerikāņu dziedātāja un aktrise Ešlija Tisdeila.
35 gadus vecā "Vidusskolas mūzikla" zvaigzne ir bērna gaidībās, viņa ļāvusi noprast, internetā publiskojot attēlus, kurā redzama ar nelielu vēderiņu.
Gaidāmais bērns būs pirmais viņas un vīra Kristofera Frenča laulībā. Pāris apprecējāa 2014. gadā pēc divu gadu draudzības. Frenčs savu mīļoto sievieti bildināja "Empire State Building" pašā augšā.
Tisdeilas vīrs ir mūziķis un komponists, abi dzīvo Losandželosā.
Ešlija Tisdeila ieguva lielu popularitāti, piedaloties "Vidusskolas mūzikla" filmās, kur viņa attēloja bagātnieci Šarpeju. Solokarjeru uzsākusi 2006. gadā.
Wow I can’t believe we’ve been married 6 years?!! Time flies. I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldnt believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged. Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday. Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you... ps the last pic is my favorite 😍 @cmfrench