Foto: Eminema meita kļuvusi par žilbinošu skaistuli

View this post on Instagram

taking some much needed vacay time & just in time to share some of my outfit details since i’ve just started using the liketoknow.it app! download it and screenshot my pics to shop what i’m wearing! http://liketk.it/2AFq4 #liketkit @liketoknow.it

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2019 at 11:51am PDT