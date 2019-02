Foto: Kā populāri latvieši atzīmēja gada romantiskāko dienu

View this post on Instagram

#mansdvēseļuradinieks palūdza iespēju sveikt jūs visus šajā īpašajā dienā! ❤ Tad nu lūdzu. My soul mate asked to use my instagram to send you greetings on this special day. I couldn't say no. ❤ Translation: Dear friends, on this special day I wish you lots of love, friends, relatives, drinks and food. Not like this old rotten banana that I found in one my bags. Because this is a special day, today is....Thursday!!! And Friday comes tomorrow. Congratulations! And nothing more. ☝️ #valentīndiena #valentinesday #february14

