Foto: Kā populāri latvieši Lāčplēša dienu godināja

Hundreds of candles are lit to honor and remember those who fought for the idea of Latvia as free, independent country on 11th November. #latvija🇱🇻 #freecountry #honor #11november #fellings #mammaunmeita♥️ #Tradīcija #Pateicība #Varoņi #Leģendas #candles #LieneŠomase

A post shared by Liene Šomase (@liene_somase) on Nov 11, 2019 at 12:36pm PST