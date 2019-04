Girgensona topošā sieva Keitija nosvinējusi vecmeitu ballīti

View this post on Instagram

I truly am the luckiest to call these girls best friends. Best weekend ever celebrating with the world’s sweetest girls. Love you all SO much! 💗🥂🤗💍👭💋And a big special thank you to my sister and MOH for planning the most perfect weekend! You mean the world to me, Meg! 💗👭 #bridesbabes #bachelorette

A post shared by Katie Sullivan (@katie_sullivan4) on Apr 8, 2019 at 9:01am PDT