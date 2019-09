Jānis Timma apstiprina – viņš pašķīries no sievas Sanas

View this post on Instagram

Over half a year ago, I separated with my son’s mother and started a new chapter in my life. Today I’ve started a new phase in my life, where the most important for me is taking care of my dear son Kristian.

A post shared by 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙖 (@janis.timma) on Sep 5, 2019 at 6:49am PDT