Kā Toskānā precējās daiļā tenisiste Karolīna Vozņacki

Foto: Privātais arhīvs/Paul White Photo

Aizvadītās nedēļas izskaņā par precētu sievu kļuvusi titulētā poļu izcelsmes Dānijas tenisiste Karolīna Vozņacki – viņa romantiskā ceremonijā Toskānā mijusi gredzenus ar bijušo amerikāņu basketbolistu Deividu Lī.

28 gadus vecā skaistule, kura vairākkārt iekļauta dažādu izdevumu veidotajos pasaulē pievilcīgāko sporta zvaigžņu apkopojumos, un bijušais Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlētājs salaulājušies netālu no Sjēnas, vēsta ārzemju plašsaziņas līdzekļi.

Amerikāņu tenisa zvaigzne Serēna Viljamsa kāzās bijusi Vozņacki līgavas māsa. Kāzu viesu vidū bijušas daudzas sporta zvaigznes.

Kāzu plānošanā iesaistījusies arī glancētā žurnāla "Vogue" galvenā redaktore Anna Vintūra. Vozņacki pirms kāzām savas izjūtas izklāstīja nelielā intervijā šim izdevumam.

Tiek vēstīts, ka Vozņacki savam mīļotajam jāvārdu teikusi, ģērbusies smalkā zīmola "Oscar de la Renta" kleitā.

Pēc kāzām jaunlaulātie izbaudīs nelielu medusmēnesi turpat Itālijā.

Izdevums "Vogue" Vozņacki un Lī pasludinājis par romantiskāko un skaistāko sportistu pāri.

View this post on Instagram

Husband and wife ❤️

A post shared by David Lee (@davidlee) on Jun 17, 2019 at 7:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Best weekend of my life ❤️

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Way before her dress fittings at @oscardelarenta and an epic walk down a 262 foot-long aisle that stretched the length of the cobblestone road bisecting the town square at @castigliondelbosco, there was the meet cute in Miami that started everything. @carowozniacki first crossed paths with @DavidLee at a dinner there three and a half years ago. “We met through a mutual friend of ours,” she recalls. They all went out for a group dinner, where the two hit it off immediately. After a little over two years of dating, he proposed with an 8.88 carat—eight is her lucky number—diamond engagement ring in Bora Bora in November of 2017. Tap the link in our bio to see more from their wedding. Photographed by @davidurbanke

A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings) on Jun 15, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

