Kā Toskānā precējās daiļā tenisiste Karolīna Vozņacki

Aizvadītās nedēļas izskaņā par precētu sievu kļuvusi titulētā poļu izcelsmes Dānijas tenisiste Karolīna Vozņacki – viņa romantiskā ceremonijā Toskānā mijusi gredzenus ar bijušo amerikāņu basketbolistu Deividu Lī.
28 gadus vecā skaistule, kura vairākkārt iekļauta dažādu izdevumu veidotajos pasaulē pievilcīgāko sporta zvaigžņu apkopojumos, un bijušais Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlētājs salaulājušies netālu no Sjēnas, vēsta ārzemju plašsaziņas līdzekļi.
Amerikāņu tenisa zvaigzne Serēna Viljamsa kāzās bijusi Vozņacki līgavas māsa. Kāzu viesu vidū bijušas daudzas sporta zvaigznes.
Kāzu plānošanā iesaistījusies arī glancētā žurnāla "Vogue" galvenā redaktore Anna Vintūra. Vozņacki pirms kāzām savas izjūtas izklāstīja nelielā intervijā šim izdevumam.
Tiek vēstīts, ka Vozņacki savam mīļotajam jāvārdu teikusi, ģērbusies smalkā zīmola "Oscar de la Renta" kleitā.
Pēc kāzām jaunlaulātie izbaudīs nelielu medusmēnesi turpat Itālijā.
Izdevums "Vogue" Vozņacki un Lī pasludinājis par romantiskāko un skaistāko sportistu pāri.
