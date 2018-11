Modele no Latvijas ieguvusi ASV pilsonību

View this post on Instagram

Many of you probably already have seen it in my story, but these news deserve a feed post 🙈. So honored to become a citizen of the United States of America yesterday! I’m so proud. It’s quite an accomplishment for me, many of you may know how difficult and long it may take to accomplish that. Not everyone is born privileged to have everything in life, but we can all work for it. I’m proud to pledge allegiance to the USA and thankful for a long road that got me here! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 I joined the winning team! ☺️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #newUSCitizen #USA #citizen #iloveusa #proud #american #proudamerican #newamerican

