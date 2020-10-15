Rebeka Koha oficiāli apprecējusies

Bijusī Latvijas svarcēlāja nu pavisam oficiāli kļuvusi par Moaza Ibrahima kundzi – abi ir apprecējušies ne tikai Allāha, bet arī likuma priekšā.
Par to, ka laulības notikušas jau 9. oktobrī, Rebeka Koha nupat paziņojusi sociālajā platformā "Instagram", pievienojot arī pāris attēlus no kāzu dienas.
Jaunā sieviete vēsta, ka "mēs beidzot esam apprecējušies", un tās esot stāsta beigas. Viņai gan griboties daudz un dikti šo dienu aprakstīt, jo katru dienu tādas lietas nenotiek. Koha pateicas Allāham, ka tas viņu aizvedis pa šo ceļu: "Cik viņš [Allāhs] ir pārsteidzošs, cik dižens ir viņa plāns," par savu dievu teic Koha.
Viņa velta siltus mīlestības vārdus savam vīram un pauž cerību, ka abu kopīgā dzīve būs gara un piedzīvojumiem pilna.
Rebeka Koha turpmāk godājama kā Rebeka Salsabila Ibrahima.
View this post on Instagram
Well with what should I start... We’re MARRIED. End of the story😄 ... No, to be honest I would like to write so much here. Something like this doesn’t happen every day or it can even not happen at all. I’m so grateful for where Allah have brought me. How amazing is He and how great is He’s plan. Alhamdulillah 🙏🏻♥️ We saw. We met. We felt. We stayed. My amazing and wonderful HUSBAND I truly love you! Thank you for being with me in my life’s journey! Inshallah our life together will be long and full of adventures 🙌🏻✨ Proud to announce myself as Mrs. Ibrahim😏💯 ... I always wanted to feel loved, have a person who’s taking care of me, who supports me in everything and being 101% loyal! But not only that, all of that I wanted to also give so now I have the person who gives and I can give. That’s priceless and so precious to have♥️ ... Yes, unfortunately our families were not there but the celebration is only coming🎉🥳 09.10.2020 @moaazibrahim70 #married #happy #mr&mrsibrahim #mrsibrahim #marriedcouple #love #lovely #couple #relationshipgoals #moaazrebeka
Jau vēstīts, ka 22 gadus vecā bijusī sportiste šovasar paziņoja, ka pāriet islāmticībā, bet vēlāk paziņoja arī par profesionālās karjeras beigām.
Šobrīd Ibrahima palīdz trenēties savam vīram, Kataras diska metējam Moazam Mohamedam Ibrahimam.