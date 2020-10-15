Rebeka Koha oficiāli apprecējusies

View this post on Instagram

Well with what should I start... We’re MARRIED. End of the story😄 ... No, to be honest I would like to write so much here. Something like this doesn’t happen every day or it can even not happen at all. I’m so grateful for where Allah have brought me. How amazing is He and how great is He’s plan. Alhamdulillah 🙏🏻♥️ We saw. We met. We felt. We stayed. My amazing and wonderful HUSBAND I truly love you! Thank you for being with me in my life’s journey! Inshallah our life together will be long and full of adventures 🙌🏻✨ Proud to announce myself as Mrs. Ibrahim😏💯 ... I always wanted to feel loved, have a person who’s taking care of me, who supports me in everything and being 101% loyal! But not only that, all of that I wanted to also give so now I have the person who gives and I can give. That’s priceless and so precious to have♥️ ... Yes, unfortunately our families were not there but the celebration is only coming🎉🥳 09.10.2020 @moaazibrahim70 #married #happy #mr&mrsibrahim #mrsibrahim #marriedcouple #love #lovely #couple #relationshipgoals #moaazrebeka

