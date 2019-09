Dīdžejs Tiesto 50 gadu vecumā kļuvis par precētu vīru

View this post on Instagram

I rarely cry at weddings. But I did watching @tiesto as he watched his bride walk into the ceremony. The music changed for the bride’s entrance and even before he saw how stunning she looked he was just overcome with emotion and filled with LOVE. It was beautiful. 🥰 - “I felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here,” Tijs says. “It was more beautiful and more special than I could have ever imagined. To see everyone I love there and then to see the love of your life walking down the aisle, it is the best feeling in the world.” -as told to @vogue - Event Design and Execution by @colincowie @colincowielifestyle Video by @lerevefilms Makeup by @lyndaesparza Hair by @calbertohair #denniskwanweddings

