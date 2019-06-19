Itāļu dizaineris atvainojas, ka nodēvējis Madonnu par 'cilvēku – tualeti'

View this post on Instagram

@marceloburlon proving to be human garbage. Yesterday in Facebook post, the designer captioned a photo set of @madonna wearing the brand. An approximate translation reads: “And the time finally came that Madonna, la cessa, wore County [of Milan]. I want to guarantee that nobody has given her anything for free, but that she paid with your money.” “La cessa”, is an Italian slang word that basically means human toilet or to say that someone is ugly as f**k. After deleting the Facebook post, Burlon began publicizing those same photos on Instagram stories 🙄🤮. Dieters, time to file him and his brand along with the other woman-shaming misogynist designers (Stefano and Philipp Plein, we’re looking at you). Swipe ▶️ for his lame ass apology plus some cringey hypocrisy. • #marceloburloncountyofmilan #marceloburlon #countyofmilan #mfw #milanfashionweek #menswear #mensfashion #streetstyle #hypebeast #streetwear #misogyny #misogynist #hypocrite #lame #garbage #jerk #loser #madonna #madge #hoodie #sweatpants #logo #graffiti #wiwt #ootd #airportstyle #dietprada

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on Jun 17, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT