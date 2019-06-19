Itāļu dizaineris atvainojas, ka nodēvējis Madonnu par 'cilvēku – tualeti'

Pārmetumu un sašutumu vētru izraisījis itāļu dizaineris Marsello Burlons, kurš svētdien, 16. jūnijā, popdziedātāju Madonnu sociālajos tīklos publiski nodēvējis par "cilvēku – tualeti". Vīrietis nācis klajā ar atvainošanos.
Burlons ir zīmola "County of Milan" radošais direktors, un pēc tam, kad medijos parādījās bildes ar Madonnu, kura bija ģērbusies šī brenda drēbēs, dizaineris "Facebook" popzvaigznei veltīja skarbu kritiku, neskopojoties arī ar rupjībām.
"The Independent" vēsta, ka nu jau izdzēstajā ierakstā Burlons Madonnu nodēvējis par "la cessa", kas itāļu valodas slengā nozīmē "cilvēks kā tualete" jeb, citiem vārdiem sakot, "cilvēks, kurš izskatās pēc mēsla".
"Un beidzot ir pienācis brīdis, kad Madona, "cilvēks – tualete", ir uzvilcis mugurā "County of Milan". Es garantēju, ka neviens viņai neko nav iedevis par brīvu un viņa pati samaksāja ar jūsu naudu," izdevums citējis dizaineri.
Dizainera rakstītais izraisījis plašu sašutumu, un daudzi viņu nosodījuši par Madonnas noniecināšanu. Tā, piemēram, modes blogs "Diet Prada" vēstījis, ka Burlons parādījis, ka viņš ir "cilvēks – miskaste".
Dizaineris pēcāk nācis klajā ar atvainošanos, kurā paudis nožēlu par to, ka apsaukājis Madonnu, kā arī atvainojies viņas faniem. Daudzi gan komentāros pauduši nostāju, ka Burlons sākumā nav rēķinājies ar ažiotāšu un atvainošanos izplatījis tikai "ķeksīša pēc" – lai pieklusinātu skandālu.
@marceloburlon proving to be human garbage. Yesterday in Facebook post, the designer captioned a photo set of @madonna wearing the brand. An approximate translation reads: “And the time finally came that Madonna, la cessa, wore County [of Milan]. I want to guarantee that nobody has given her anything for free, but that she paid with your money.” “La cessa”, is an Italian slang word that basically means human toilet or to say that someone is ugly as f**k. After deleting the Facebook post, Burlon began publicizing those same photos on Instagram stories 🙄🤮. Dieters, time to file him and his brand along with the other woman-shaming misogynist designers (Stefano and Philipp Plein, we’re looking at you). Swipe ▶️ for his lame ass apology plus some cringey hypocrisy. • #marceloburloncountyofmilan #marceloburlon #countyofmilan #mfw #milanfashionweek #menswear #mensfashion #streetstyle #hypebeast #streetwear #misogyny #misogynist #hypocrite #lame #garbage #jerk #loser #madonna #madge #hoodie #sweatpants #logo #graffiti #wiwt #ootd #airportstyle #dietprada
I made a huge mistake and I would first and foremost like to apologize for my stupidity. Social media is a tool which can often be used for a frivolous laugh, but what I really learned today is that this should never ever be at the expense of another person, or group of people. I would like to ask forgiveness and express my most sincere regret to Madonna and anyone whom I might have offended, insulted, or touched. Yesterday I posted images of Madonna wearing my brand stating that she purchased the garments herself. I haphazardly and irresponsibly used a common italian slur to describe her. The term, which I use often with close friends, in context is non offensive, but I clearly understand that it was my mistake to assume that I could speak on social media using the same tone that I use in my daily private life. Instead of celebrating the fact that a celebrated, and highly respected woman like Madonna ( who is a woman, a mother, a daughter, a friend, and an inspiration to many ) made a choice to freely wear something from my collection I have played foolish and irreverent. My intention was never to provoke antagonism or hate. I made a naive and stupid mistake but the root of this should not be misunderstood as misogynistic because that was in no way my motivation. As anyone close to me can attest, I have always attempted to effectively live my life without gender, age, or racially based prejudice. I am not perfect, and I too learn daily from my surroundings which is why I would sincerely like to punctuate that there was in no way malicious intent based on gender or age in my post. I love and I want to share love and harmony. I also intend to learn from my mistakes. With humility. Sincerely, Marcelo Burlon.
