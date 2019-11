Izvēlēts šī gada seksīgākais vīrietis pasaulē

View this post on Instagram

John Legend is PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive! 🔥 The singer and doting father says he's "excited" to hold the title, "but a little scared at the same time." 💕😂 Click the link in our bio for the cover star’s full interview! |📷: @douginglish

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:25pm PST