Kobeina atraitne Kortnija Lova jau pusotru gadu dzīvojot skaidrā

looked with my team through images of my life - for the NME awards. tragic ,weird, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy - none of it small, (until it got small. )Fuck small. what an honor to have worked with and loved some of the geniuses I have, and what an honor that they’ve worked with and loved me. #icon , yeah baby , I’ll take it. It’s cute. ⛲️💎✨🎖🖤#avedon #rockandroll #meisel #kevynaucoin #england

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:51pm PST