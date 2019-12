Foto: Kā izskatīsies lielā 'Eirovīzijas' skatuve Roterdamā

View this post on Instagram

Stage designer Florian Wieder said: "The design shows the connection between the sky, the sea and the land. The horizon links these elements and that horizon will work as a window to open up the world of Eurovision 2020. The floor plan of the stage is inspired by the canals and bridges that connect land and water in the Netherlands. With this design, we want to bring the artists as close as possible to the audience."

