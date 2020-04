Māksla un karantīna. Sociālos tīklus pāršalc jauns, asprātīgs izaicinājums

View this post on Instagram

Teaching the kids about art. We need to do more of these. 🎨 🤓@tussenkunstenquarantaine Mona doing her best Portrait of a Young Woman, by Petrus Christus, 1460-1470. #flemishart #betweenartandquarantine

A post shared by ΓуΔИ يρÅपя (@old1eye) on Mar 31, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT