It is now 6:30am in Beijing. We are releasing Coronation, our film about Wuhan, China, in tribute to all the doctors and nurses fighting against Covid-19. We share our condolences for the people who have lost their lives in this pandemic. Coronation is available to US viewers via Alamo @drafthouse On Demand Virtual Cinema at ondemand.drafthouse.com Coronation is available worldwide on Vimeo On Demand via aiweiwei.com/coronation #aiweiwei #coronation #china #wuhan #covid19 #coronavirus #documentary #art #film #pandemic

A post shared by Ai Weiwei (@aiww) on Aug 20, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT