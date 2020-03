Video: Mikijs Rurks Rīgā filmējas boksa ringā

View this post on Instagram

So much fun shooting a commercial in Riga , Latvia today w @mickey_rourke_ . It’s never a doll moment. Everyone has been tested before coming on set and temperatures checked before entering the set . We are all groovy 🐆 out of 2 million people in Latvia there are 30 cases. #latvia #healthy #mickeyrourke #safe #quarantine #tiktok #netflix

