Gorbačovs pozitīvi novērtējis viņam veltīto Alvja Hermaņa izrādi

GORBACHEV. @theatreofnations Two years lasted the preparations. Our rehearsals took place in Honkong, London, Jūrmala, Moscow, Riga and Moscow again. Two the most exceptional actors of modern times - Jevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova are telling the story of Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife - Raisa Gorbachev. The premiere - in few days. Moscow, Theatre of Nations.

A post shared by Alvis Hermanis (@alvishermanis_official) on Oct 1, 2020 at 6:53am PDT