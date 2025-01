Brits uzstāda pasaules rekordu, apmeklējot 42 muzejus mazāk nekā 12 stundu laikā

Museum no. 8️⃣2️⃣ - National Maritime Museum in Ben Melham’s attempt to set a new @guinnessworldrecords.com for the MOST MUSEUMS VISITED IN ONE YEAR 🏛️🗓️⏱️ Visited on 17/01/25 🏛️🎟️ WR attempt running 25/10/24 - 24/10/25 🗓️ Why not visit yourself? 🏛️➡️ Find out more: www.rmg.co.uk/national-mar...



[image or embed]