Indijā pieķerts ēdiena piegādātājs, kurš našķojies ar klientu ēdienu
Foto: IndiaToday.in

Šonedēļ Indijā tika pieķerts ēdiena piegādātājs, kurš ēdis no klientu piegādes kastēm. Vīrieša pārkāpums iemūžināts video un strauji izplatījies sociālajos tīklos, vēsta britu raidsabiedrība BBC.

Video redzams, ka pēc našķošanās ap klientu pasūtītajiem ēdieniem vīrietis tos ielicis atpakaļ pasūtījuma kastē.

BBc skaidro, ka vīrietis ir Indijā ļoti populāra ēdināšanas uzņēmuma "Zomato" darbinieks, jo video redzams, ka viņam mugurā ir firmas t-krekls.

Tāpat par šo atgadījumu plašas diskusijas izvērtušās sociālajos tīklos.

Atbildot uz iedzīvotāju jautājumiem un neizpratni, kompānija "Zomato" publiski paziņojusi, ka "pret ēdienu piegādi vienmēr izturas ar lielu cieņu". Uzņēmuma pārstāvji komentēja, ka ar minēto darbinieku ir runājuši un ļāvuši paskaidrot notikušo. Šobrīd vīrietis "Zomato" vairs nestrādā.

Raidsabiedrība BBC Indijā uzrunāja vairākus citus ēdienu piegādātājus, lai uzzinātu viņu viedokli par darba apstākļiem ēdienu piegādes uzņēmumos.

"Agrāk par vienu piegādi mēs ņēmām 60 rūpijas (85 centus), vēlāk cena nokrita jau līdz 40 rūpijām. Es turpināju strādāt, jo man jālaiž bērni skoloties. Šobrīd kompānija plāno pazemināt piegādes cenu līdz 30 rūpijām. Bet man taču ir arī savas izmaksas - degviela nav lēta un man ir bērni, kuri jāuztur," BBC atklāja persona, kura strādā piegādes uzņēmumā, tomēr nevēlējās tikt atklāta.

"Es esmu tas, kurš savai ģimenei pelna maizi. Ja nokļūstu kādā negadījumā, man nav pat apdrošināšanas, jo mūsu uzņēmumā tādu nav. Domāju, ka kompānijai par to vajadzētu padomāt," skaidroja cits BBC uzrunātais.

