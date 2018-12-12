Indijā pieķerts ēdiena piegādātājs, kurš našķojies ar klientu ēdienu

Šonedēļ Indijā tika pieķerts ēdiena piegādātājs, kurš ēdis no klientu piegādes kastēm. Vīrieša pārkāpums iemūžināts video un strauji izplatījies sociālajos tīklos, vēsta britu raidsabiedrība BBC.

Video redzams, ka pēc našķošanās ap klientu pasūtītajiem ēdieniem vīrietis tos ielicis atpakaļ pasūtījuma kastē.

BBc skaidro, ka vīrietis ir Indijā ļoti populāra ēdināšanas uzņēmuma "Zomato" darbinieks, jo video redzams, ka viņam mugurā ir firmas t-krekls.

Tāpat par šo atgadījumu plašas diskusijas izvērtušās sociālajos tīklos.

Atbildot uz iedzīvotāju jautājumiem un neizpratni, kompānija "Zomato" publiski paziņojusi, ka "pret ēdienu piegādi vienmēr izturas ar lielu cieņu". Uzņēmuma pārstāvji komentēja, ka ar minēto darbinieku ir runājuši un ļāvuši paskaidrot notikušo. Šobrīd vīrietis "Zomato" vairs nestrādā.

Instead of sacking the guy in India who ate from customer's food packets can't Zomato provide good free meals to its paltry paid delivery work force? It only show's how crude the company policies are. Should we stop ordering food then??? @Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare #zomato — Aditya Basu (@AdityaTweeting) December 12, 2018

Two days ago Zomato delivery guy was caught eating food, Today when i ordered food on zomato it's sealed like this, it's not easy for a company of this size to react so quickly all over India. Appreciate the quick response from @Zomato pic.twitter.com/BSRc11RLAE — Kashif Anwaar (@kashif_anwaar) December 12, 2018

Wonder what is it about us that we always seem to find reasons to defend the little guy - even when it should be an open and shut case. Delivery boys in India have never had it better with the easy funding of Swiggy/ Zomato. Most of them make as much as an entry level techie. — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) December 12, 2018

While the #Zomato (@ZomatoIN) deliver guy incident is funny, I have had a similar experience with @foodpandaIndian delivery. The guy picked my Zinger Burger from #KFC (@KFC_India) and disappeared from the map. Maybe he was hungry. — Richie Francis Lucas (@hashtagrichie6) December 11, 2018

What Zomato Delivery guy's viral video tells us is the ground reality in India - It's full of hungry and angry people.#zomatodelivery #Zomato — Anand Mallaya (@anandmallaya) December 12, 2018

The Zomato delivery chap eating from various orders is depressing. It's what happens when you make people who can't afford a square meal, keep handling mountains of food. All food deliveries should offer 1-2 square meals a day for their delivery people. It's only fair. Great CSR.— Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) December 11, 2018

Feeling bad about the Zomato delivery guy. Everyone knows how exploited these guys are in India. And there's so much competition that many of these guys can't even afford to sit and have a meal lest they lose one more delivery.— S (@vakeel_saheba) December 11, 2018

Raidsabiedrība BBC Indijā uzrunāja vairākus citus ēdienu piegādātājus, lai uzzinātu viņu viedokli par darba apstākļiem ēdienu piegādes uzņēmumos.

"Agrāk par vienu piegādi mēs ņēmām 60 rūpijas (85 centus), vēlāk cena nokrita jau līdz 40 rūpijām. Es turpināju strādāt, jo man jālaiž bērni skoloties. Šobrīd kompānija plāno pazemināt piegādes cenu līdz 30 rūpijām. Bet man taču ir arī savas izmaksas - degviela nav lēta un man ir bērni, kuri jāuztur," BBC atklāja persona, kura strādā piegādes uzņēmumā, tomēr nevēlējās tikt atklāta.

"Es esmu tas, kurš savai ģimenei pelna maizi. Ja nokļūstu kādā negadījumā, man nav pat apdrošināšanas, jo mūsu uzņēmumā tādu nav. Domāju, ka kompānijai par to vajadzētu padomāt," skaidroja cits BBC uzrunātais.