Rodrigo Ābols debitē NHL ar aktīvu sniegumu un uzvaru

What a journey it's been for 29-year-old Rodrigo Abols. Since 2017-18 season he's played:



-266 games in the SHL

-70 games in the AHL

-4 games in the ECHL



Tonight, he makes his NHL debut with the @NHLFlyers!



