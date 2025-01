🤝⚪️🔵DONE DEAL - Luca Banchi will be the new head coach of Efes, the agreement is reached. The news from Donatas Urbonas was confirmed in these minutes to Sportando.



Luca Banchi resigned at the beginning of December from Virtus Bologna. He has coached in Europe teams such as… pic.twitter.com/CQm5cpZr1A