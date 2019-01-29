'LetBertansShoot' - Bertāna un 'Spurs' fani izaicina NBA
Foto: Reuters/Scanpix/LETA

Pēc tam, kad Nacionālā basketbola asociācija (NBA) Zvaigžņu spēles trīspunktu konkursa dalībnieku sarakstā neiekļāva šī brīža līgas precīzāko tālmetienu izpildītāju Sanantonio "Spurs" latviešu snaiperi Dāvi Bertānu, rūjienieša un komandas fani sociālajos tīklos uzsākuši atbalsta akciju.

Laikraksta "The Athletic" NBA apskatnieks Džabari Jangs svētdien publicēja informāciju par to, ka NBA atteikusies iekļaut Bertānu trīspunktu konkursā. Kā iemesls esot latvieša pārāk maz izmestie tālmetieni, lai gan tādi konkursa dalībnieki kā Dirks Novickis (Dalasas "Mavericks") un Sets Karijs (Portlendas "Trail Blazers") šosezon metuši mazāk trejačus par latvieti. Tiesa, šajos konkursos NBA vairāk rūpējas par atpazīstamību un šovu, tāpēc labprātāk izvēlas spilgtākus basketbolistus. Piemēram, NBA leģendai Novickim šī, visticamāk, ir pēdējā sezona karjerā, kamēr Karijs tālmetienu sacensībās varēs sacensties pret savu brāli Stefanu Kariju no Goldensteitas "Warriors".

Tiesa, Janga izplatītā informācija pagaidām vēl ir neoficiāla, jo NBA Zvaigžņu spēles konkursu dalībnieku vārdus vēl nav publiskojuši.

Drīz pēc informācijas parādīšanās par Bertāna neiekļaušanu sarosījās Latvijas basketbolista un "Spurs" fani okeāna abās pusēs. Pie Janga ieraksta sociālajos tīklos sākās aktīva diskusija un drīz vien populārs kļuva tēmturis "LetBertansShoot" (ļaujiet Bertānam mest). Atbalstu Bertāns saņēmis ne tikai no faniem, bet arī no komandas biedriem Patrika Mailza un Marko Belinelli.

