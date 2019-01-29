'LetBertansShoot' - Bertāna un 'Spurs' fani izaicina NBA

Pēc tam, kad Nacionālā basketbola asociācija (NBA) Zvaigžņu spēles trīspunktu konkursa dalībnieku sarakstā neiekļāva šī brīža līgas precīzāko tālmetienu izpildītāju Sanantonio "Spurs" latviešu snaiperi Dāvi Bertānu, rūjienieša un komandas fani sociālajos tīklos uzsākuši atbalsta akciju.

Laikraksta "The Athletic" NBA apskatnieks Džabari Jangs svētdien publicēja informāciju par to, ka NBA atteikusies iekļaut Bertānu trīspunktu konkursā. Kā iemesls esot latvieša pārāk maz izmestie tālmetieni, lai gan tādi konkursa dalībnieki kā Dirks Novickis (Dalasas "Mavericks") un Sets Karijs (Portlendas "Trail Blazers") šosezon metuši mazāk trejačus par latvieti. Tiesa, šajos konkursos NBA vairāk rūpējas par atpazīstamību un šovu, tāpēc labprātāk izvēlas spilgtākus basketbolistus. Piemēram, NBA leģendai Novickim šī, visticamāk, ir pēdējā sezona karjerā, kamēr Karijs tālmetienu sacensībās varēs sacensties pret savu brāli Stefanu Kariju no Goldensteitas "Warriors".

Tiesa, Janga izplatītā informācija pagaidām vēl ir neoficiāla, jo NBA Zvaigžņu spēles konkursu dalībnieku vārdus vēl nav publiskojuši.

Drīz pēc informācijas parādīšanās par Bertāna neiekļaušanu sarosījās Latvijas basketbolista un "Spurs" fani okeāna abās pusēs. Pie Janga ieraksta sociālajos tīklos sākās aktīva diskusija un drīz vien populārs kļuva tēmturis "LetBertansShoot" (ļaujiet Bertānam mest). Atbalstu Bertāns saņēmis ne tikai no faniem, bet arī no komandas biedriem Patrika Mailza un Marko Belinelli.

So I'm told Davis Bertans wanted to participate in the #NBAAllStarGame2019 3-Pt contest, but got stiffed... apparently told he didn't shoot enough of them... weird because I swear there are at least 2 guys in the contest who doesn't either 🤷🏿‍♂️ #Spurs @TheAthleticNBA

— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) January 28, 2019

Davis no invite???

— Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) January 28, 2019

The 3 point contest is always one of my favorite events. I'll have to boycott it this year @NBA. Your logic for not including him is flawed when you look at the other contestants. #LetBertansShoot #LetDavisShoot

— geraldine (@spursgirl21) January 29, 2019

Well, this sucks. I get that he's not a household name but the dude has been one of the best shooters in the world for a while and is leading the league in three-point percentage. He deserved an invite. https://t.co/FQPsgtBTTu

— Jeje Gomez (@JejeGomezNBA) January 28, 2019

Still shooting less than the #1 3pt shooter in the league @DBertans_42 - yet got the invite to AllStar weekend. #snubbed #letBertansShoot @NBA @NBAAllStar

— Shoni (@shoni_nikole) January 29, 2019

As much as I want Bertans to take part in the 3-point shooting contest; it's crystal clear that he didn't get an invite because the contest revolves around fan favorites and pushed storylines. Again, I want him to be there and beat there but it's....ugh #LetBertansShoot

— Candle Gender (@niccoagustin__) January 28, 2019

I think it is clear that @NBA didn't want @DBertans_42 to participate in the 3-Point Contest due to the fact that he is from Latvia and perhaps not so famous yet. I see it as total discrimination based on nationality #LetBertansShoot

— Roberts Vīksne (@Roberts_Viksne) January 28, 2019