Video: Draudzene kā svaru stienis – Latvijas basketbolists 'Covid-19' laikā radoši trenējas

Today Tianna’s added value increased enormously! 💯 All jokes aside. We are still living in Melilla 🇪🇸, for us, it’s the best place to be at the moment. We obviously really miss our families, but during this time, being safe and not traveling is the key. Even though we are not allowed to practice and do what we love, we are still trying to be on top of our stuff, even if it means to do daily workouts on our rooftop, using whatever is at our disposal. 💪🏼 Lastly we are sending well wishes to everyone. Make sure we all take care of ourselves and the loved ones around us. Let’s be smart! ❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Andris Misters (@andrism) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:46am PDT