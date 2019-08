Bijušais 'vefietis' Arns Labucks negaidīti noslēdz karjeru

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, basketball.... For almost entire life you've been my passion, gave me more than I could ask for, you showed me the world, connected me with so many great people, becouse of you I met most important person in my life - my wife. I will never say goodbye to you, I will always be beside, one way or another, but now it's time to finish my professional career... This is not overnight decision, I've been living with it since the end of the last season. I am making it with peace of mind becouse I know it will be best for my family. I never been most talented, most skilled or most athletic player, but anyway I am proud and thankful what I managed to achieve, for some it may be nothing but I will never take this for granted. I believe I could have made a bigger career but maybe lack of luck, extra work or couple bad decisions didn't make it happen... I want to thank all teams I played for, all coaches, doctors, physios and teammates I met in my journey. But biggest Thank you is to my family. My mom, my father, my sister no matter where and how good or bad I played they always been together, always were my biggest fans. And finally to my own two wonders - my wife and my son. You are my true inspiration for whatever I will do next in life. Unfortunately, Kevinas will not remember daddy as a basketball player but I promise to show him this sport and together with mom be best coaches through his life. All endings are followed by the new beginnings and I am excited to see what's waiting for me. 🙏 Arnas Labuckas #retirement #professional #basketball #15years #career #77 #ending #newbegining #newchapter #life

A post shared by Arnas Labuckas (@arnelis77) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT