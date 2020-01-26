Sporta pasaule šokēta par Braienta bojāeju

Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) komandas leģendas Kobes Braienta nāve traģiskā helikoptera avārijā šokējusi sporta pasauli.

Jau vēstīts, ka svētdien Braients savā privātajā helikopterā ar vēl vismaz četriem cilvēkiem piedzīvoja traģisku avāriju netālu no Kalabasas pilsētas. Bojā gājuši vēl četri cilvēki, starp kuriem, iespējams, bijusi arī bijušā basketbolista 13 gadus vecā meita Džjanna.

Pasauli šokējušās šīs ziņas, un gan citi sportisti, gan līdzjutēji, gan līdzcilvēki pauduši savas skumjas par notikušo.

"Manas bērnības mīļākais spēlētājs aizgājis. Joprojām nespēju tam noticēt. Dusi mierā, Kobe. Leģendas dzīvo mūžīgi," sociālajā tīklā "Instagram" rakstīja Latvijas basketbola zvaigzne Kristaps Porziņģis.

"Nav vārdu, kas izteiktu sāpes, kuras šobrīd es pārdzīvoju pēc šī traģiskā un skumjā brīža. Es zaudēju savu brāļa meitu Džidži, mans draugu, manu brāli un manu partneri čempionu titulu izcīnīšanā. Es tevi mīlu un man tevis pietrūks," savas skumjas izteica bijušais Braienta komandas biedrs Šakils O'Nīls.

"Es pat nezinu, ar ko lai sāku. Pēc 2010. gada NBA finālsērijas noskatīšanās es sāku spēlēt basketbolu Kobes dēļ. Pirms tam nebiju skatījies basketbolu, un šie fināli mainīja manu dzīvi, gribēju būt kā Kobe. Es tagad esmu tik ļoti noskumis," sociālajā tīklā "Twitter"rakstīja Filadelfijas "76ers" spēlētājs Džoels Embīds.

"Esmu šokēts. Neesmu pat tuvu, lai spētu kaut ko pateikt. Šī ir neticami skumja un traģiska diena," pauda titulētais basketbolists Skotijs Pipens, kurš savas karjeras spožākos gadus pavadīja kopā ar Maiklu Džordanu Čikāgas "Bulls" komandā.

Arī ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps Braienta nāvi helikoptera katrostrovā nosaucis par "briesmīgām ziņām."

"Mana sirds ir salūzusi pēc šīm ziņām. Tu biji īsta leģenda un draugs. Dusi mierā Kobe Braient. Manas domas un lūgšanas ir par viņa sievu un bērniem," rakstīja bijušais Sanantonio "Spurs" un Francijas izlases spēlētājs Tonijs Pārkers.

Titulētais sprinteris Useins Bolts pauda, ka arī nespēj noticēt šai traģēdijai. Amerikāņu futbola zvaigzne Toms Breidijs rakstīja: "Mums jau tagad tevis pietrūkt, Kobe."

NBA čempionātā šovakar risinās spēlēs, un "Spurs" un Toronto "Raptors" duelī abu komandu spēlētāji godināja Braientu, pa reizei savos uzbrukumos 24 sekunžu uzbrukuma laikā neizdarot metienus pa grozu. Tikmēr līdzjutēji sauca Kobes Braienta vārdu. Savukārt pirms Denveras "Nuggets" un Hjūstonas "Rocekts" spēles tika ieturēts klusuma brīdis.

Man I don't even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I'm so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!

RIP LEGEND

— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I'm stunned. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

I'm heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

The Spurs and Raptors both take 24 second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant while the crowd chants "KOBE!"

🐍 pic.twitter.com/MQqgJknfqf

— Kenny Beecham (@KOT4Q) January 26, 2020

💔🖤 — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020

The world weeps, the basketball community mourns. Kobe is the GOAT — Beloved and respected by all. Stunned and shaken to our core. — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) January 26, 2020

I'm numb and in tears. All I know about being relentless and never to give up, I learned it all from you, Kobe. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) January 26, 2020

Neymar dedicated his 2nd goal to the late Kobe Bryant 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F5ES0prtdP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 26, 2020

I can't believe this ....I got chills....as one of the best ever players and 3 other people had just died in the helicopter crash!! Oh my God !!! I feel it in my stomach ... One of my idols has just passed away. RIP Kobe !! #kobe #bryant #basketball #legend pic.twitter.com/aB2rtOCm3K — Rimantas Kaukenas (@rkcharitygroup) January 26, 2020

I've just learned that Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

Nets say PG Kyrie Irving is out tonight against the Knicks for personal reasons, the team says. Kenny Atkinson noted that one of the Nets was extremely close to Bryant. He was, presumably, referring to Irving. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 26, 2020

Nets say PG Kyrie Irving is out tonight against the Knicks for personal reasons, the team says. Kenny Atkinson noted that one of the Nets was extremely close to Bryant. He was, presumably, referring to Irving. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 26, 2020

Fans at the Pro Bowl broke out in "Kobe" chants when he was honored during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/VAQHYzQ28m — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Fans at the Pro Bowl broke out in "Kobe" chants when he was honored during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/VAQHYzQ28m — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

You've been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020