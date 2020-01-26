Sporta pasaule šokēta par Braienta bojāeju
Foto: EPA/LETA

Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) komandas leģendas Kobes Braienta nāve traģiskā helikoptera avārijā šokējusi sporta pasauli.

Jau vēstīts, ka svētdien Braients savā privātajā helikopterā ar vēl vismaz četriem cilvēkiem piedzīvoja traģisku avāriju netālu no Kalabasas pilsētas. Bojā gājuši vēl četri cilvēki, starp kuriem, iespējams, bijusi arī bijušā basketbolista 13 gadus vecā meita Džjanna.

Pasauli šokējušās šīs ziņas, un gan citi sportisti, gan līdzjutēji, gan līdzcilvēki pauduši savas skumjas par notikušo.

"Manas bērnības mīļākais spēlētājs aizgājis. Joprojām nespēju tam noticēt. Dusi mierā, Kobe. Leģendas dzīvo mūžīgi," sociālajā tīklā "Instagram" rakstīja Latvijas basketbola zvaigzne Kristaps Porziņģis.

"Nav vārdu, kas izteiktu sāpes, kuras šobrīd es pārdzīvoju pēc šī traģiskā un skumjā brīža. Es zaudēju savu brāļa meitu Džidži, mans draugu, manu brāli un manu partneri čempionu titulu izcīnīšanā. Es tevi mīlu un man tevis pietrūks," savas skumjas izteica bijušais Braienta komandas biedrs Šakils O'Nīls.

"Es pat nezinu, ar ko lai sāku. Pēc 2010. gada NBA finālsērijas noskatīšanās es sāku spēlēt basketbolu Kobes dēļ. Pirms tam nebiju skatījies basketbolu, un šie fināli mainīja manu dzīvi, gribēju būt kā Kobe. Es tagad esmu tik ļoti noskumis," sociālajā tīklā "Twitter"rakstīja Filadelfijas "76ers" spēlētājs Džoels Embīds.

"Esmu šokēts. Neesmu pat tuvu, lai spētu kaut ko pateikt. Šī ir neticami skumja un traģiska diena," pauda titulētais basketbolists Skotijs Pipens, kurš savas karjeras spožākos gadus pavadīja kopā ar Maiklu Džordanu Čikāgas "Bulls" komandā.

Arī ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps Braienta nāvi helikoptera katrostrovā nosaucis par "briesmīgām ziņām."

"Mana sirds ir salūzusi pēc šīm ziņām. Tu biji īsta leģenda un draugs. Dusi mierā Kobe Braient. Manas domas un lūgšanas ir par viņa sievu un bērniem," rakstīja bijušais Sanantonio "Spurs" un Francijas izlases spēlētājs Tonijs Pārkers.

Titulētais sprinteris Useins Bolts pauda, ka arī nespēj noticēt šai traģēdijai. Amerikāņu futbola zvaigzne Toms Breidijs rakstīja: "Mums jau tagad tevis pietrūkt, Kobe."

NBA čempionātā šovakar risinās spēlēs, un "Spurs" un Toronto "Raptors" duelī abu komandu spēlētāji godināja Braientu, pa reizei savos uzbrukumos 24 sekunžu uzbrukuma laikā neizdarot metienus pa grozu. Tikmēr līdzjutēji sauca Kobes Braienta vārdu. Savukārt pirms Denveras "Nuggets" un Hjūstonas "Rocekts" spēles tika ieturēts klusuma brīdis.

