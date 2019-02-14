Miris Bekhemu un citas zvaigznes uzaudzinājušais 'Manchester United' treneris

81 gada vecumā miris bijušais "Manchester United" jauniešu komandas treneris Ēriks Harisons, kura vadībā līdz zvaigznēm izauga daudzi futbolisti, ieskaitot Deividu Bekhemu, vēsta BBC.
Harisons uz Mančestras kluba sistēmu pārgāja 1981. gadā, kļūstot par vienu no jauniešu komandu treneriem. Vēlāk 1992. gadā viņa vadībā "Manchester United" triumfēja Anglijas jauniešu futbola čempionātā, bet šo komandu iesauca par "Class 92". Pēc tam Mančestras komanda Harisona vadībā šo panākumu atkārtoja 1995. gadā.
2017. gadā par ieguldījumu Anglijas futbola attīstībā un jaunatnes audzināšanā Harisons saņēma Britu impērijas Locekļa ordeni.
Harisona skolai cauri izgājuši Bekhems, Garijs Nevils, Fils Nevils, Nikijs Bats, Raiens Gigss, Pols Skoulzs. Harisona jauniešu komandā spēlēja arī Marks Hjūzs – vēlāk viņš kļuva par Hjūza asistentu Velsas izlasē.
"Kad kļuvu par treneri, man paveicās, ka jaunatnes sistēmas treneru korpusā bija Ēriks. Man bija tā iespēja redzēt, kādu darbu viņš paveic – ne tikai ar "Class 92", bet visus šos gadus," saka leģendārais "Manchester United" treneris, sers Alekss Fērgusons. "Viņš jaunos spēlētājus izveidoja raksturu un apņemšanos, sagatavojot viņus lielajai dzīvei."
View this post on Instagram
We've lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us. He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. He was always watching and always with us everytime we played, I can still hear him telling me NO MORE HOLLYWOOD PASSES. I can still see him as we played on The Cliff training ground looking down on us either with a proud smile or a loud bang of his fist on the window knowing any minute he would be on his way down to probably advise me in the most polite way to stop playing those passes. More importantly he made us understand how to work hard and respect each other and not just on the pitch. We won't forget the life lessons he gave us. Eric we love you and owe you everything. ❤ Gary, Phil, Ryan, Paul, Nicky and David.
Eric Harrison, one of footballs greatest people has sadly passed away. Responsible for the development of The Class of 92 and so many other great players that came through the @ManUtd academy he was one of the clubs biggest heroes. RIP Eric pic.twitter.com/gainlxov5u
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) February 14, 2019
We are extremely saddened to report that our former youth coach Eric Harrison passed away last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vS94a8MKxr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 14, 2019
TagsFutbols Manchester United
Iezīmējiet tekstu un nospiediet Ctrl + Enter!
Stingri aizliegts DELFI publicētos materiālus izmantot citos interneta portālos, masu informācijas līdzekļos vai jebkur citur, kā arī jebkādā veidā izplatīt, tulkot, kopēt, reproducēt vai kā citādi rīkoties ar DELFI publicētajiem materiāliem bez rakstiskas DELFI atļaujas saņemšanas, bet, ja atļauja ir saņemta, DELFI ir jānorāda kā publicētā materiāla avots.