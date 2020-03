Ikauniecei veikta ceļgala operācija

View this post on Instagram

✨|Being a professional athlete there is always a balance between staying healthy and getting better on your event. For that reason I made a decision to have an operation on my knee. Operation went well. Yes on this moment it does slow me down for Tokyo but I am a fighter. And on a bigger picture it will help me to go further and to be the best athlete I can be. Looking forward now to work on recovery and to be back on full action as soon as possible. I am proud of my journey - the achievements I have and the dreams for bigger goals - keep me focused and positive!|✨ - - #heptalaura #kallasmanagement #nike #redbull #givesyouwings #latvia #trackandfield #vieglatlētika #vieglatlētivar #sport

