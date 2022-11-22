Pustukšās tribīnes un viltus apmeklētības rādītāji – FIFA turpina krāpt futbola pasauli
Foto: Reuters/Scanpix/LETA

Pasaules kausa finālturnīru futbolā Katarā pirmajās dienās aizēnojuši dažādi misēkļi un problēmas, bet FIFA ar viltus gājieniem cenšas spodrināt savu un rīkotāju tēlu, tādējādi vēl vairāk graujot savu reputāciju.

Pirmdien, kad Pasaules kausā bija pirmā pilnā diena un tika aizvadītas trīs spēles, stadionu tribīnēs daudz kur "svilpoja vējš", bet vairāki tūkstoši fanu problēmu un organizatoru dēļ mačus nepaspēja vērot no pirmās minūtes. Daudzi fani tā arī nav tikuši vērot spēles, uz kurā iegādājušies biļetes, vēsta "Yahoo" Austrālijas dienesta sporta nodaļa.

Jau ziņots, ka pirmdien tehnisku problēmu dēļ nestrādāja vai strādāja ar kļūmēm FIFA līdzjutēju biļešu aplikācija. Daudziem līdzjutējiem aplikācijā "pazuda" biļetes un tās nebija iespējams nosūtīt citiem, ar kuriem bija plānots kopā doties uz stadionu. Līdzjutējiem tikai dažas stundas pirms spēļu sākuma tika ieteikts doties uz Dohas izstāžu un konferenču centru Dohas Rietumu daļā, kur bija vērojama gara rinda. Tāpat līdzjutējiem bija ieteikts vērsties stadionu biļešu centros, bet faniem pie tiem nācās pavadīt vairākas stundas.

BBC ziņo, ka vairāki angļu fani uz spēli pret Irānu rindās nostāvējuši pāris stundas, lai redzētu savas iemīļotās komandas graujošo uzvaru ar 6:2.

Biļešu problēmas nebija vienīgā tēma, kas plaši apspriesta sociālajos tīklos. Lielāku sašutumu vētru izpelnījusies FIFA vēlme mākslīgi palielināt apmeklētības rādītājus Pasaules kausa spēlēs Katarā. Piemēram, atklāšanas spēli starp Kataru un Ekvadoru esot vērojuši 67 372 līdzjutēji, lai gan "Al Bayt" stadiona oficiālā ietilpība ir 60 000. Anglijas un Irānas spēlē bijuši 45 334 skatītāji ("Khalifa International" stadionā ietilpst 45 416 skatītāji), lai gan tribīnēs bija daudz tukšu krēslu.

Tomēr vēl lielāks pārsteigums bijis par, iespējams, pirmo dienu gaidītākā mača Nīderlande – Senegāla apmeklētību. "Al Thumama" stadionā ietilpība ir 40 000, bet tribīnes bija pustukšas. Lai gan tribīnēs daudz kur "svilpoja vējš", rīkotāji paziņoja, ka tribīnēs bijis 41 721 līdzjutējs, kas pārsniedz oficiālo ietilpību.

Līdzjutēji sociālajos tīklos neslēpa sašutumu par tukšajām rindām, bet bijušais angļu futbolists Džojs Bārtons rīkotāju nespēju piepildīt tribīnes nosauca par apkaunojumu.

Kā ierasts līdzīgos gadījumos sporta sacensībās, televīzijas translācijās līdzjutēji tukšo tribīņu kadrus neredzēja. Savukārt FIFA, redzot sašutumu sociālajos tīklos, esot spērusi diezgan neierastu soli - kā vēsta "Yahoo", pēc pirmajām spēlēm "pēkšņi esot augusi stadionu oficiālā ietilpība".

