Pustukšās tribīnes un viltus apmeklētības rādītāji – FIFA turpina krāpt futbola pasauli

Pasaules kausa finālturnīru futbolā Katarā pirmajās dienās aizēnojuši dažādi misēkļi un problēmas, bet FIFA ar viltus gājieniem cenšas spodrināt savu un rīkotāju tēlu, tādējādi vēl vairāk graujot savu reputāciju.

Pirmdien, kad Pasaules kausā bija pirmā pilnā diena un tika aizvadītas trīs spēles, stadionu tribīnēs daudz kur "svilpoja vējš", bet vairāki tūkstoši fanu problēmu un organizatoru dēļ mačus nepaspēja vērot no pirmās minūtes. Daudzi fani tā arī nav tikuši vērot spēles, uz kurā iegādājušies biļetes, vēsta "Yahoo" Austrālijas dienesta sporta nodaļa.

Jau ziņots, ka pirmdien tehnisku problēmu dēļ nestrādāja vai strādāja ar kļūmēm FIFA līdzjutēju biļešu aplikācija. Daudziem līdzjutējiem aplikācijā "pazuda" biļetes un tās nebija iespējams nosūtīt citiem, ar kuriem bija plānots kopā doties uz stadionu. Līdzjutējiem tikai dažas stundas pirms spēļu sākuma tika ieteikts doties uz Dohas izstāžu un konferenču centru Dohas Rietumu daļā, kur bija vērojama gara rinda. Tāpat līdzjutējiem bija ieteikts vērsties stadionu biļešu centros, bet faniem pie tiem nācās pavadīt vairākas stundas.

BBC ziņo, ka vairāki angļu fani uz spēli pret Irānu rindās nostāvējuši pāris stundas, lai redzētu savas iemīļotās komandas graujošo uzvaru ar 6:2.

My colleague @rhiachohan is outside the stadium and reporting that some England fans have waited two hours because of problems with the E-ticket system pic.twitter.com/0tCuAch80c — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) November 21, 2022

So there was big problem with FIFA ticketing system. A lot of fans couldn't open the app. It wasn't Qatar's fault.

But the queues to all entrances were extremely big so they were letting in people without the tickets.

If you said you have it, the door was open.

— BuckarooBanzai (@Buckarobanza) November 21, 2022

Biļešu problēmas nebija vienīgā tēma, kas plaši apspriesta sociālajos tīklos. Lielāku sašutumu vētru izpelnījusies FIFA vēlme mākslīgi palielināt apmeklētības rādītājus Pasaules kausa spēlēs Katarā. Piemēram, atklāšanas spēli starp Kataru un Ekvadoru esot vērojuši 67 372 līdzjutēji, lai gan "Al Bayt" stadiona oficiālā ietilpība ir 60 000. Anglijas un Irānas spēlē bijuši 45 334 skatītāji ("Khalifa International" stadionā ietilpst 45 416 skatītāji), lai gan tribīnēs bija daudz tukšu krēslu.

Tomēr vēl lielāks pārsteigums bijis par, iespējams, pirmo dienu gaidītākā mača Nīderlande – Senegāla apmeklētību. "Al Thumama" stadionā ietilpība ir 40 000, bet tribīnes bija pustukšas. Lai gan tribīnēs daudz kur "svilpoja vējš", rīkotāji paziņoja, ka tribīnēs bijis 41 721 līdzjutējs, kas pārsniedz oficiālo ietilpību.

Līdzjutēji sociālajos tīklos neslēpa sašutumu par tukšajām rindām, bet bijušais angļu futbolists Džojs Bārtons rīkotāju nespēju piepildīt tribīnes nosauca par apkaunojumu.

Kā ierasts līdzīgos gadījumos sporta sacensībās, televīzijas translācijās līdzjutēji tukšo tribīņu kadrus neredzēja. Savukārt FIFA, redzot sašutumu sociālajos tīklos, esot spērusi diezgan neierastu soli - kā vēsta "Yahoo", pēc pirmajām spēlēm "pēkšņi esot augusi stadionu oficiālā ietilpība".

The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721.

The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.

Here are some photos of the stands...#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/09jdf9TNTf

— Eurosport (@eurosport) November 21, 2022



We're 30mins in at Al Thumama Stadium and there are still banks and rows of empty seats. This is arguably the best game of the first week, in joint-smallest venue. If they can't sell this one out… pic.twitter.com/PsuFKS4zqK — Joe Callaghan (@JoeCallaghan84) November 21, 2022

Qatar stadiums are looking good, if you look past the empty seats — Panda 🐼 (@eric_of_earth) November 22, 2022

Why is football ran by idiots ? I can't bring myself to watch this world cup. It is the most blatant example of corruption in sport we have ever seen and action on the pitch can not detract from that reality. FIFA is not fit for purpose and hasn't been for years. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) November 22, 2022

In the 3 World Cup 2022 matches before USA-Wales, the official attendances have been 67,372 (in a stadium with capacity of 60,000); 45,334 (in a stadium holding 40,000) and 41,721 (in a stadium holding 40,000).

Amazing, not least given all the empty seats.

— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 21, 2022

Empty seats during a World Cup tournament is such a shame to see.

They have been everywhere in first few games. 🤦🏻‍♂️

— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 21, 2022

Lots of empty seats at the game between The Netherlands and Senegal pic.twitter.com/BYyLZ8juIC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 21, 2022

A lot of empty seats for this Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs 🇸🇳 Senegal match!

I don't remember that being the case in World Cups the past 20 years, especially for a big game like this.

Unless my memory has failed me.

— 🇺🇸Tactical Manager🇧🇷 (@ManagerTactical) November 21, 2022