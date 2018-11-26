26.11.2018
ФОТО. Новый год на голове, или Как превратить волосы в настоящую новогоднюю елку

В преддверии зимних праздников некоторые обладатели длинных и не очень волос сооружают на своей голове подобие новогодних елок. Действительно, если Новый год не спешит к нам, то давай спешить к нему!
1
Если захочешь повторить трюк, то вот тебе подсказка: под волосами на этих фото есть пластиковая основа. Ее примитивнейший вариант — пластиковая бутылка.
View this post on Instagram

Hairy Christmas everyone! Inspired by my hair sister @beturnerful #christmas #hair #christmastreehair #happyholigays

A post shared by Graham Shonfield (@grahamcrackers888) on Dec 22, 2017 at 11:03am PST

View this post on Instagram

🎄 @luxebeautybar18 @myfeathers_luxury_lashes @dawnchelsie #christmastree #christmastime🎄 #christmashair

A post shared by Missy 🖤🐝 (@missmcneil086) on Nov 26, 2018 at 1:38am PST

View this post on Instagram

'Tis the season!🎅🎄🎁 #uglychristmassweaterparty #christmastreehair #christmas #myhairhurts

A post shared by Dani (@daniellew2525) on Nov 25, 2018 at 10:42am PST

View this post on Instagram

Christmas, Christmas time is near. #fabulous #hairstyles #christmastreehair #cute

A post shared by ✨Galaxy Queen✨ (@nikki.gabrielle) on Nov 18, 2018 at 7:31am PST

View this post on Instagram

#ChristmasTreeHair

A post shared by Allyson 🍀 (@allyson1967) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:18am PST

View this post on Instagram

@itsmekaydee #shessoextra #christmasiseverything #tinselhair #christmashair

A post shared by Denise Wilkinson (@deeh86) on Nov 25, 2018 at 2:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram

#tbt To when this guy had long hair! Do you have your decorations up yet? #blondeandthebeardo

A post shared by Pepper ✌🖤 (@pepperpf) on Nov 22, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Feelin' festive af.🎄 #christmastreehair #christmastree #hair #christmas #festive #festivehair

A post shared by sarah (@sarahtrueman89) on Nov 26, 2018 at 4:48am PST

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 😘 #christmashair #christmastreehair #christmashairstyle

A post shared by Nina Sparv (@ninasparv) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:14am PST

 
